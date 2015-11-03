FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's MTN renews Nigeria operating spectrum, licence
November 3, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's MTN renews Nigeria operating spectrum, licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN on Tuesday said the Nigerian regulator has renewed its operating spectrum and extended the operating licence for Africa’s biggest mobile firm to 2021 at a cost of $94.2 million.

MTN, which had a $5.2 billion fine imposed on it by the Nigerian Communication Commission last week for failing to deregister SIM cards in its largest market, said it received confirmation from the regulator that its operating spectrum in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands had been renewed. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

