South Africa's bourse suspends trading in MTN shares
November 2, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's bourse suspends trading in MTN shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The South African bourse has suspended trading in the shares of telecoms firm MTN on Monday, a senior official said.

“Yes, trading in MTN shares has been suspended and the information was broadcast across the trading platform,” said Peter Redman of the exchange’s surveillance department.

Africa’s biggest mobile phone firm was fined $5.2 billion last week by Nigerian authorities for failure to cut off unregistered users. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

