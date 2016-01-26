FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Buhari to have final word on MTN's $3.9 bln fine
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 26, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Buhari to have final word on MTN's $3.9 bln fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will make the final decision on a $3.9 billion fine on South African cell operator MTN, the telecommunications minister said on Tuesday.

Adebayo Shittu also told reporters that MTN might be advised to withdraw a court case filed against the fine.

“If they withdraw it creates a better environment, an environment where there is no stress or pressure on either side,” he said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)

