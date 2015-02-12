"No need to panic," Nigerian central bank says

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira is “appropriately priced” despite a nearly 25 percent slide against the dollar in the last three months and investors should stay calm, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said on Thursday.

“We are not in the best of times but there’s no need to panic,” Emefiele told CNBC Africa in an interview. He also said the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee did not need to hold an emergency meeting, and ruled out a float of the currency. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)