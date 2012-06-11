Nigerian naira weakens vs dlr on strong demand

LAGOS, June 11 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira weakened against the U.S. dollar on both the interbank market and at central bank’s bi-weekly auction on Monday, owing to strong demand for the dollar, with Addax oil selling $7 million to boost supply, dealers said.

The unit traded at 162.95 naira to the dollar on the interbank on Monday, reversing some of the losses it sustained last week when it hit a 5-month low. It closed at 162.75 naira to the dollar on Friday.

At the auction, central bank sold $300 million at 155.90 naira to the dollar, compared with $300 million it sold at 155.85 naira at last Wednesday’s auction.

“The naira closed lower toward the end of trading ... due to the absence of central bank intervention as expected,” one dealer said, adding that Addax Petroleum sold $7 million, which was not enough to provide support for the currency.

Dealers had expected the central bank to intervene in the interbank on Monday to quell dollar demand as it had done in the past, which did not materalise. Last week, the bank sold an unspecified amount to the interbank to help support the naira.

The naira has come under pressure in the past month from foreign investors exiting government bonds to repatriate their returns and from local importers demanding dollars.

Traders say dollar demand from foreign investors exiting the debt market could ease after the local unit of a major international bank repatriated $100 million proceeds from bond sales last week, adding that most of the other funds have left.

“Dollar demand from offshore investors have slowed down and this is could help the naira ... stablise,” the dealer said.

The naira is expected to hover around 163 naira this week, dealers say, with more oil companies expected to sell the greenback and a likely intervention by the central bank. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Ron Askew)