FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian naira eases on strong dollar demand
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
June 3, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Nigerian naira eases on strong dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, June 3 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira eased slightly on Monday on dollar demand from fuel importers and foreign investors repatriating dividends, despite oil firms selling the U.S. currency.

Demand for the U.S. dollar has surged in the last three weeks, exerting pressure on the naira, as fuel importers and investors repatriating their dividends snap up any available hard currency.

The unit closed at 158.28 naira to the dollar at the interbank, compared with Friday’s close of 158.20 naira.

This as despite the Nigerian units of Chevron selling $28.8 million, Italian oil firm Eni selling $23 million and Chinese-owned Addax selling $13 million to some lenders, dealers said.

The central bank auctioned $350 million at 155.74 to the dollar on its foreign currency auction on Monday, as against $371.7 million it sold at the same rate at Wednesday’s auction.

The bank doesn’t provide data on dollar demand at its auctions.

Dealers expect the naira to trade at the 158 level this week as more oil firms sell their dollars to the banks in order to fund their domestic obligation in local currency. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha/Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.