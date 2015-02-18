Nigeria fixes naira at 198/dollar in de facto devaluation - dealers

LAGOS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank is scrapping its bi-weekly currency auction and will sell dollars to banks at 198 naira, a market body said on Wednesday, unveiling a de facto devaluation of the currency of Africa’s biggest economy and top oil producer.

FMDQ, a group comprising Nigeria’s main commercial banks and the central bank, said commercial banks had also been banned from re-selling central bank dollars to other banks, another attempt to end speculation in the naira. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)