FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian naira rebounds on parallel market after cbank dollar sale
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 5, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Nigerian naira rebounds on parallel market after cbank dollar sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira firmed against the dollar on the parallel market on Wednesday following central bank sales of about $80 million to bureau de change operators, traders said.

The local currency was trading at 215 to the dollar on the parallel market, compared with 228 at the previous day’s close. It closed at 197 to the dollar on the interbank market, unchanged from the previous day.

“We are expecting about $80 million dollar sales from the central bank today, which could further boost liquidity in the market and ease pressure,” one operator said.

Aminu Gwadabe, president of the bureau de change operators, said the central bank had put on hold its directive asking them to request dollar buyers to provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN), a new biometric identification for commercial banks customers.

The central bank had last month asked bureau de change operators to request dollar buyers to provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN) in a bid to curb speculative bids.

“The BVN exercise is put on hold and there is a huge market calmness,” Gwadabe told Reuters. “The naira is gaining strength, we expect it to close below 215 to the dollar,” he added.

The naira had weakened on the parallel market to as much as 242 to the dollar last month, on persistent dollar demand after central bank limited importers’ access to dollars on the official interbank market to buy a wide range of goods, in order to save its reserves. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.