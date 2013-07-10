FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian naira firms on NNPC dollar sales
July 10, 2013 / 3:12 PM / in 4 years

Nigerian naira firms on NNPC dollar sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, July 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira firmed against the dollar on Wednesday as state-owned energy company NNPC sold dollars, traders said.

The naira closed at 161.1 to the dollar on the interbank market, firmer from 161.8 at the previous day’s close.

“The market received a liquidity boost from the sales of about $350 million by the NNPC today (Wednesday) and this helped the naira to gain value,” one dealer said.

The naira had been under pressure since last month, when offshore investors began selling out of the local debt market and repatriating their proceeds after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled an end to its monetary stimulus.

Nigeria’s central bank resumed sales of forward contracts on the dollar to support the naira at a forward foreign exchange auction, the first since June last year.

Results of the auction have yet to be announced but dealers said demand was low.

The central bank sold $300 million at 155.76 to the dollar at its regular twice-weekly auction, compared with $500 million sold at the same rate on Monday.

“We see the naira gradually depreciating in the market since the NNPC has sold its dollar and there is no major inflow expected for now,” another dealer said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Catherine Evans)

