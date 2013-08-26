FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian naira flat, oil firm dollar sales support
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 26, 2013 / 2:47 PM / 4 years ago

Nigerian naira flat, oil firm dollar sales support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira closed broadly flat against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday as two multinational oil companies sold about $107 million to some lenders.

The unit ended flat at 161.48 naira to the greenback on the interbank, after weakening to 162 naira during intra-day trade. It closed at 161.45 naira on Friday.

Traders said the local unit of Exxon Mobil sold $72.2 million, while Italian oil firm Eni’s Nigerian unit sold $35 million.

Strong demand for the U.S. dollar has continued to mount pressure on the naira despite measures by the central bank to tighten liquidity in the banking system to curb speculation and prop up the local currency.

At a forex auction on Monday, the central bank sold $300 million at 155.76 naira to the dollar, compared with $290.5 million it sold the same rate at Wednesday’s auction.

Dealers say the naira may ease to the 162 mark against the greenback this week unless more oil firms sell the hard currency as part of their month-end dollar sale. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha/Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.