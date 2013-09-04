FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian naira falls on tight dollar supply
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 4, 2013 / 2:52 PM / 4 years ago

Nigerian naira falls on tight dollar supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira weakened further on Wednesday on the back of strong demand for the dollar even as the central bank pledged that it had no plans to devalue the local currency.

The naira fell to 163.6 to the dollar on the interbank compared with 162.95 a dollar the previous day.

Dealers said limited dollar supply from oil companies had weakened the naira along with the central bank’s decision, so far, not to sell dollars directly to lenders.

“Many customers who could not win their bids at the official forex auction resorted to the interbank market to cover their positions, putting the naira under pressure,” one dealer said.

“We expect that the NNPC (state-owned energy company) will sell dollars before Friday or at latest next week, while possible direct dollar sales by the central bank could help support the naira in the near term,” another dealer said.

The central bank said on Tuesday it would resist pressure to devalue the naira since it retains ample funds to defend the currency.

Nigeria’s central bank in July hiked the cash reserve requirement for public sector deposits to 50 percent from 12 percent in a bid to tighten naira liquidity and shore up its value but has failed to stem the currency’s decline.

In the official window, the central bank sold $260.75 million at 155.76 to the dollar, compared with $285 million at the same rate on Monday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.