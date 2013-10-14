FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria naira trades flat on muted dollar demand
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2013 / 4:27 PM / in 4 years

Nigeria naira trades flat on muted dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira traded flat against the U.S. dollar on Monday as demand for the greenback was muted by expectations that the local currency may strengthen after a 2-day national holiday this week.

The naira closed at 160.20 to the U.S. currency, the same level it closed on Friday.

“Most traders were not willing to take a position in the market, given the public holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday,” one dealer said.

The local currency snapped a two day losing streak against the U.S. dollar on Friday, lifted by banks selling down hard currency, with dealers expecting further gains this week.

“The naira should trade within 159.95-160 band to the dollar after the holiday based on our projection of dollar inflows from offshore investors participating at the bond auction,” another dealer said.

Nigeria plans to issue 55 billion naira ($343 million) in bonds this week and traders expect foreign funds to participate, which could boost dollar liquidity.

The naira interbank market will re-open for trades on Thursday after the two-day Muslim holiday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
