LAGOS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira fell 1 percent to 166.35 against the U.S. dollar in volatile trading, a day after the President suspended outspoken Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi, dealers said on Friday.

The naira opened at 164.90 to the greenback, traded for a short-period and rose to 167 before it shut down, dealers said. Trading resumed on expectations that the central bank will intervene, they said.