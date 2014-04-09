FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria naira firms 0.61 pct, as investors eye bonds
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria naira firms 0.61 pct, as investors eye bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAGOS, April 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira firmed 0.61 percent against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, supported by large dollar sales by state-owned energy company NNPC and flows from offshore investors for debt purchases.

The local unit closed at 162.90 to the dollar, the level last seen on Feb. 18 when it closed at 162.50 to the dollar. The naira closed at 163.90 to the dollar on Tuesday.

Traders said NNPC sold around $450 million to some lenders, while flows from offshore investors participating in treasury bill auction on Wednesday further boosted support for the naira.

“We have large volume of dollar flows into the market today both from NNPC and some offshore investors buying local debt, which provided support for the naira,” one dealer said.

“This is a good level for some customers (importers) who may want to take advantage of the cheaper dollar to buy,” another dealer said.

Traders expect the naira to gradually inch back to the 164 level by Friday due to expected increase in demand from importers. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.