FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian naira firms against the dollar
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian naira firms against the dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s naira firmed against the dollar on Wednesday as Chevron’s local unit sold the U.S. currency and offshore funds bought local debt, dealers said.

The naira was trading 0.34 percent higher at 161.60 naira to the dollar at 1116 GMT, from Tuesday’s close of 162.15 naira.

Dealers said the local unit of U.S. oil firm Chevron sold about $18 million to banks, while offshore investors participating in a debt auction on Wednesday sold an undisclosed amount of dollars.

Nigeria was due to auction 200 billion naira ($1.2 billion) in treasury bills and bonds on Wednesday.

Offshore funds have renewed their appetite for Nigerian assets, dealers say, after the West African country rebased its GDP, overtaking South Africa as the continent’s biggest economy and making it a more attractive destination for investors. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.