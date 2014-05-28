FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian naira eases on dollar shortage
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian naira eases on dollar shortage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 28 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira eased slightly against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, after dealers took positions in anticipation of dollar sales by oil companies which did not materialise.

The local unit closed at 162.80 to the greenback, after initially climbing to 162.40 naira, ending weaker than Tuesday’s close of 162.72 naira.

Dealers had expected dollar sales from oil companies, which started last week to continue to support the naira, but they failed to appear.

Multinational oil companies in Africa’s biggest economy sell dollars to banks on monthly basis in order to fund their local naira obligations. The naira is seen gaining to around 162 level next week as more oil firms sell dollars. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.