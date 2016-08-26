FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Nigeria's naira hits record low of 412 to dollar on parallel market - traders
August 26, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's naira hits record low of 412 to dollar on parallel market - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira was quoted at an all-time low of 412 per dollar on the parallel market on Friday as a dollar shortage persists, traders said.

Traders said some bureaux de change operators have been finding it difficult to access their forex account and get dollar supply after the central bank suspended nine commercial lenders from the market, putting further pressure on the local currency.

On Thursday the naira closed at 409 per dollar on the parallel market. On the interbank market it traded at 315 compared with 305 the previous day. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)

