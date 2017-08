LAGOS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira was quoted at an all-time low of 420 to the dollar on the unofficial market on Wednesday, the same day Africa's biggest economy officially slid into recession.

The currency traded at 418 to the dollar on Tuesday and has been under constant pressure on the black market for months.

The naira was quoted at 317.09 to the dollar on the interbank market by 1224 GMT, against a 305.5 close on Tuesday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Louise Ireland)