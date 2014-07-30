FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian naira flat vs dollar on oil firms' sales
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2014 / 2:47 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian naira flat vs dollar on oil firms' sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 30 (Reuters) - The Nigerian naira closed unchanged against the dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, after two days public holiday to mark a Muslim festival, supported by dollar sales by two major energy companies.

The local unit closed at 161.85 to the dollar, the same level it closed at on Friday before the holiday.

A unit of Royal Dutch Shell sold an undisclosed amount of dollars to some lenders, while Eni sold $5 million.

Month-end dollar sales by some energy companies have continued to provide support for the local currency in the last two weeks, keeping it within the band of 161.50-162 against the dollar.

“We see the naira stable around the present band in the near term, with more dollars expectated from some energy companies,” one dealer said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.