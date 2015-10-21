FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian Breweries' 9-month pretax profit falls 11.8 pct
#Beverages - Brewers
October 21, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Nigerian Breweries' 9-month pretax profit falls 11.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria Breweries said on Wednesday its nine-month pretax profit fell 11.8 percent, year-on-year, to 37.56 billion naira ($188.76 million).

Revenue grew 10.4 percent to 214.92 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, the local unit of Heineken said.

It proposed an interim dividend of 1.20 naira per share to shareholders whose names appear on its register between Nov. 12-18, it said in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

$1 = 198.98 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pravin Char

