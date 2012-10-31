Nestle Nigeria says 9-mth pre-tax profit rises 41 pct

LAGOS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nestle’s Nigerian arm said on Wednesday its nine month pre-tax profit jumped 40.72 percent to 18.28 billion naira ($116.43 million), compared with 12.99 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Revenue at the local unit of the world’s biggest food group Nestle SA also rose to 85.03 billion naira during the period, from 70.54 billion naira last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Nestle shares fell 2.1 percent to 675 naira on the local bourse.