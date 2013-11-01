FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Nestle Nigeria hits record high on dividend increase
November 1, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Nestle Nigeria hits record high on dividend increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes garbled word ‘company’ in first paragraph)

LAGOS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nestle Nigeria said on Friday it will pay a dividend of 1.50 naira ($0.01) to its shareholders on Dec. 9, amounting to 1.18 billion naira from its 9-month profit, the company said in a letter to Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The local unit of the world’s biggest food group, Nestle SA , posted a pretax profit of 20.37 billion in its nine months to Sept. 30, 11.4 percent higher than the previous year’s profit. Turnover was 95.41 billion naira.

Its shares rose 2.6 percent to 1,128.76 naira at 1151 GMT on the local bourse. ($1 = 158.8 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

