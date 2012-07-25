FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria Nestle H1 profit up 24 pct yr-yr
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria Nestle H1 profit up 24 pct yr-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Nestle said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit rose 24 percent to 11.52 billion naira ($72 mln), compared with 9.27 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Revenue at the local unit of the world’s biggest food group Nestle SA climbed 56.68 billion naira during the period, from 44.62 billion naira last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Nestle shares traded flat on Wednesday to end at 490 naira ($3.06). ($1 = 160.05 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.