FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle Nigeria 2013 pretax profit up 3.95 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Nestle Nigeria 2013 pretax profit up 3.95 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nestle Nigeria said on Wednesday its 2013 pretax profit grew to 26.04 billion naira ($158.3 mln), up 3.95 percent from a year ago.

Turnover at the local unit of the world’s biggest food group Nestle SA, rose to 133.08 billion naira during the period to December 31, from 116.70 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Nestle proposed to pay 24 naira per share dividend to existing shareholders. Nestle shares were down 2.6 percent to 1,068 naira. ($1 = 164.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.