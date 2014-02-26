Nestle Nigeria 2013 pretax profit up 3.95 pct

LAGOS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nestle Nigeria said on Wednesday its 2013 pretax profit grew to 26.04 billion naira ($158.3 mln), up 3.95 percent from a year ago.

Turnover at the local unit of the world’s biggest food group Nestle SA, rose to 133.08 billion naira during the period to December 31, from 116.70 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Nestle proposed to pay 24 naira per share dividend to existing shareholders. Nestle shares were down 2.6 percent to 1,068 naira. ($1 = 164.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Merriman)