FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestle Nigeria 2014 full year pre-tax profit falls 6.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Nestle Nigeria 2014 full year pre-tax profit falls 6.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Nestle Nigeria said on Wednesday its 2014 full year pretax profit fell 6.1 percent to 24.44 billion naira ($121.59 million) compared with 26.04 billion naira a year earlier.

Revenue however rose to 143.32 billion naira, from 133.06 billion naira in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Nigerian unit of the world’s biggest food group, Nestle SA, said it had proposed a final dividend of 17.5 naira for each share, down from 19.02 naira dividend it paid a year ago.

$1 = 201.0000 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.