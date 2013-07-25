Nestle Nigeria says H1 pre-tax profit rises to 13 bln naira

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - Nestle Nigeria said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit this year rose by 14.75 percent to 13.22 billion naira ($82.57 million), compared with 11.52 billion naira during the same period a year earlier.

Revenue at the local unit of the world’s biggest food group, Nestle SA, also jumped to 62.44 billion naira from 56.67 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 160.1 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)