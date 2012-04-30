Nigeria's NNPC extends crude oil tender deadline

ABUJA/LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil company NNPC has extended the deadline for companies to submit applications for 2012-2013 crude oil term contracts from Africa’s biggest producer to May 11, from the original April 5 deadline.

“All interested applicants are given two weeks effective April 30-May 11 to submit their applications for lifting of Nigerian crude oil during the 2012/2013 contract years,” an NNPC notice said. (Reporting by Joe Brock and Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)