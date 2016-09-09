FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nokia-Alacatel's Nigerian offices closed by watchdog for lack of licence
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
September 9, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Nokia-Alacatel's Nigerian offices closed by watchdog for lack of licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria's telecoms regulator has shut the offices of Nokia-Alcatel for operating in Africa's largest economy without the necessary permit, the watchdog said on Friday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission's (NCC) spokesman Tony Ojobo said that the mobile telecoms equipment manufacturer had failed to obtain the 2 million naira ($6,349) licence required for the sale and installation of network equipment.

The head of Nokia's Nigerian operations said the company was in talks with the NCC to secure the licence and that its offices would reopen imminently.

Nokia-Alcatel had applied for the licence about three months ago but had not completed the process, a separate NCC source said, adding that the company had operated without the permit for some time.

Nokia-Alcatel's office will be reopened after they comply, he said. ($1 = 315.00 naira) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.