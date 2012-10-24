FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Oando says begins output from 2,000 bpd field
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

Nigeria's Oando says begins output from 2,000 bpd field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian energy firm Oando

has begun producing 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the Ebendo-4 well, ramping up its total output by 40 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

“Bringing the EB-4 well on stream boosts the combined gross production from the Ebendo field significantly to 4,000 bpd,” Pade Durotoye, the head of Oando Energy Resources (OER) was quoted as saying in a company statement.

This new oil takes OER’s current total oil production to around 5,000 bpd, the statement said.

The bulk of Oando’s business is in downstream marketing and sale of imported fuel, but it is expanding its exploration and production operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.