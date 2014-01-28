FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oando to seek shareholders' vote to raise 250 bln naira
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Oando to seek shareholders' vote to raise 250 bln naira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Oando plans to seek shareholder approval to raise up to 250 billion naira ($1.5 bln) via debt or equity, the energy company said on Tuesday.

Oando plans to hold the shareholder meeting on Feb. 18, it said in a statement, adding that 50 billion naira of the amount will be offered to existing shareholders through a rights issue.

Last month the company, which is also listed in Toronto and Johannesburg, offered 30.75 billion naira ($193 mln) in shares to help it fund the acquisition of ConocoPhillips’ assets in Nigeria.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.