Nigerian oil firm Oando says H1 profit down 20 pct

LAGOS, July 19 (Reuters) - Nigerian energy firm Oando’s pre-tax profit for the first half of the year fell 20 percent to $67 million, compared to the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.

The firm said profits were down partly because of lower sales of gasoline due to a two week strike in January.

The oil marketing and exploration company said it achieved a turnover of $2.3 billion in the first half, up from $1.87 million during the same period last year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)