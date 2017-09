LAGOS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nigerian energy firm Oando Plc said on Friday that its half year pretax profit for 2013 fell to 6.15 billion naira, down 40.9 percent from the same period a year ago.

The oil marketing and exploration company also said turnover declined to 280.3 billion naira during the six months to June 30, from 350.6 billion naira last year.