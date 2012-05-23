FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Oando Q1 profits fall 15 pct
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 23, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria's Oando Q1 profits fall 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Oando said its pre-tax profit declined 15 percent to $32 million in the first three months to March, although revenues climbed to $1 billion, the energy firm said on Wednesday.

The oil exploration and trading firm attributed the fall in profits to lower margins on petrol sales. It said the company did not benefit from the 50 percent increase in petrol prices in Nigeria in January during the quarter, due to product scarcity.

Nigeria cut petrol subsidies in January. The government had initially planned to axe them completely, but was forced to partially reinstate them by a public outcry. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.