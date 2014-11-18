UPDATE 1-Nigeria oil bill unlikely to pass before Feb election - finance min

(Adds quote, details, background)

LAGOS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is unlikely to be voted on by parliament before a general election due in February, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

It has taken more than five years to bring the bill, which is expected to reform Africa’s top oil producer’s oil taxes and licences and to overhaul the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, to a vote due to political wrangling over its many clauses.

Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the oil sector had seen low foreign direct investment (FDI) due to the delay.

“We are not going to see, I don’t think, any action before the election in terms of passage (of the bill). But after the election. I think the petroleum sector will have more certainty and we will see FDI go up in that sector,” she told investors on a conference call.

Okonjo-Iweala held the call after announcing a raft of budget-tightening measures at the weekend following the sharp fall in oil prices, the country’s major revenue earner.

The fall in crude prices has triggered a selloff in Nigerian bond and stock markets, hurting the naira which is down almost 8.4 percent this year despite the central bank spending billions of dollars to defend it.

“We feel if we put all these measures in place, we can still withstand even though the naira has come under pressure recently. With the measures we have put in place, and supporting monetary policy, we think we can weather this storm,” Okonjo-Iweala said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Bate Felix, editing by William Hardy and Hugh Lawson)