8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Nigeria's NNPC awards 2017 crude oil term contracts to 39 companies
January 3, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Nigeria's NNPC awards 2017 crude oil term contracts to 39 companies

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details of contracts; TABLE)
    By Alexis Akwagyiram and Libby George
    LAGOS/LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - State-run Nigerian National
Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has awarded its 2017 crude oil term
contracts to 39 companies, the company said on Tuesday. 
    The contracts covering about 1.31 million barrels per day
(bpd) of crude oil were awarded to 18 Nigerian companies, 11
international trading houses, five foreign refineries, three
national oil companies and two "NNPC Group trading arms," the
firm said in a statement. 
    NNPC said the contracts, worth a total of more than $72
million per day at Tuesday's crude prices of around $55.60 per
barrel, were each for 32,000 barrels per day (bpd), apart from
Duke Oil Ltd, an NNPC Group subsidiary, which was for 90,000
bpd. 
    The list compared with 27 companies that won contracts of
varying sizes for 2016. OPEC member Nigeria typically produces
just over 2 million bpd of crude oil, although its 2016 output
was hobbled by militant attacks. 
    China's Sinopec and India's Indian Oil Corp were among the
winners, as were international firms including the trading arms
of BP and Total and trading houses Litasco and Glencore.
    Absent from this year's list were the trading arms of oil
majors ExxonMobil, Shell and Eni, trading houses Mercuria and
Taleveras and refiner Saras, all of whom were on the 2016
contract list. Vitol's trading arm was also not on the list,
although, Varo Energy, a joint venture between Vitol and private
equity firm Carlyle Group, was.  
    NNPC head Maikanti Baru said the group had received bids
from 224 companies. He said the decision to announce the winners
reflected NNPC's commitment to transparency.  
    "We'll ensure transparency and fairness in the process,"
Baru said in a statement.
    
 Contract holder            Volume ('000 bpd)
                   Refiners
 Hindustan Refinery         32
 Varo Energy                32
 Sonara Refinery            32
 Bharat Petroleum           32
 Cepsa                      32
        International Trading Companies
 Trafigura                  32
 ENOC                       32
 BP Trading                 32
 Total Trading              32
 UCL Petro Energy           32
 Mocoh Trading              32
 Trevier Petroleum          32
 Heritage Oil               32
 Levene Energy              32
 Glencore                   32
 Litasco Supply and         32
 Trading                    
           Government to Government
 Indian Oil Corp. (India -  32
 IOC)                       
 Sinopec (China)            32
 SacOil (South Africa)      32
              Nigerian Companies
 Oando                      32
 Sahara Energy Resouce LTD  32
 MRS Oil and Gas            32
 A.A. Rano Nigeria Limited  32
 Bono                       32
 Masters Energy             32
 Hyde Energy                32
 Britania-U                 32
 North West Petroleum       32
 Optima Energy              32
 AMG Petroenergy            32
 Arkleen Oil & Gas Ltd      32
 Shoreline Limited          32
 Emo Oil                    32
 Setana Oil                 32
 Prudent Energy             32
            NNPC Trading Companies
 Calson/Hyson               32
 Duke Oil Incorporated      90
 Total: 39                  1.31 million
    

 (Reporting By Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Libby George in
London; editing by Grant McCool)

