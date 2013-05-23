FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's NNPC and Exxon unit to tap bond market by 2016
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's NNPC and Exxon unit to tap bond market by 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA/GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil company and a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil plan to tap the bond market by 2016 to fill a funding shortfall in their oil exploration joint venture, the companies said.

Exxon and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) operate a joint venture with a capacity of more than 550,000 barrels per day of crude oil, condensate and gas liquids.

“From the years 2013 to 2015, we will continue to use the external financing option, but by the year 2016 we would switch to the bond market as an alternative source of funding,” Exxon Nigeria’s Chief Financial Officer Segun Banwo was quoted as saying on NNPC’s website on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.