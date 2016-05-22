Militants attack Agip oil pipeline in Nigeria's Bayelsa state- security agency

YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 22 (Reuters) - A crude oil pipeline in Nigeria’s southern state of Bayelsa operated by the local subsidiary of Italy’s Eni was attacked on Sunday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) said.

Desmond Agu, a spokesman for the government agency, said the Agip pipeline was attacked with dynamite in the early hours of Sunday. Eni, which operates in Nigeria through its subsidiary Nigerian Agip Oil Company, could not be immediately reached to comment on the attack. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram. Editing by Jane Merriman)