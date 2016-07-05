FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Nigeria's Qua Iboe loadings delayed by up to five days - traders
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Nigeria's Qua Iboe loadings delayed by up to five days - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) -

** Exports of Nigeria's largest crude oil stream of Qua Iboe have been pushed back by as much as five days, with operator ExxonMobil planning to issue a revised loading plan, traders said on Tuesday.

** A delay in the ramp up of a pipeline at the Qua Iboe terminal is behind the change to loading plans, according to market sources.

** Qua Iboe was under force majeure from mid-May until early June after an accident on a drilling rig damaged a pipeline, forcing Exxon to lower production.

** Differentials to dated Brent for Qua Iboe had firmed notably after Vitol purchased four August-loading cargoes. There were ten cargoes planned for export in each of July and August. (Reporting By Libby George)

