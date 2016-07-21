FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude to remain under force majeure for at least a month - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Exports of Nigeria's largest crude oil stream, Qua Iboe, will remain under force majeure for at least one month while operator ExxonMobil repairs a leak on the pipeline feeding the terminal, sources told Reuters.

Exxon declared force majeure last week citing a "system anomaly" it observed during a routine check. Sources told Reuters this week that the pipeline lost pressure while loading a cargo of crude oil, and that the company subsequently discovered a leak on the underwater pipeline.

An Exxon spokesman declined to comment on any leak or a timeline for repairs. Sources said repairs needed were more extensive than initially thought, and would not begin this week. The force majeure was likely to remain in place for a minimum of one month, several sources said. (Reporting By Libby George and Julia Payne; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
