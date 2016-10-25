FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Nigeria's state oil firm plans no pump price increase
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 25, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

Nigeria's state oil firm plans no pump price increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria will not increase pump prices for motorists, the state oil firm NNPC said on Tuesday.

NNPC asked "Nigerians not to engage in panic buying as there is no cause for alarm in respect of pump price increase or shortage of products", a statement said.

"The corporation has resolved all issues related to foreign exchange to ensure fuel price stability and distribution," it said.

NNPC has had to borrow from oil majors to import fuel due to a severe shortage of hard currency in the West African nation due to a loss of oil revenues, the main state income.

Nigeria needs to import almost of its fuel needs as its own refineries are mostly out of action after decades of mismanagement. (Reporting by Felix Onuah and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.