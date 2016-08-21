FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian militant group says ready for dialogue with government
August 21, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

Nigerian militant group says ready for dialogue with government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YENAGOA, Nigeria, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A Nigerian militant group, which has claimed a wave of attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta, said it was ready for dialogue with the government.

"We are going to continue the observation of our announced ceasefire of hostilities in the Niger Delta against ... the multinational oil corporations," the group said in a statement received by Reuters on Sunday.

"But we will continuously adopt our asymmetric warfare during this period" should Nigerian security agencies "arrest, intimidate, invade and harass innocent citizens." (Reporting by Tife Owolabi and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
