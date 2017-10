Nigeria says oil revenue fell 13.8 pct in April

ABUJA, May 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria earned 626.18 billion naira ($3.95 billion) in oil revenues in April, down 13.8 percent from 726.77 billion naira in March due to lower production, the accountant general said on Friday.

Nigeria distributed 563.09 billion naira to its three tiers of government in April, down from 613.70 billion in March. To make up for the shortfall it removed 21.465 billion naira ($135 million) from its excess crude account savings. ($1 = 158.5500 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Anthony Barker)