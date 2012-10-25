FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire caused 19-day outage at oil site-MP Nigeria
October 25, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

Fire caused 19-day outage at oil site-MP Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oil producer Maurel & Prom Nigeria said on Thursday that a fire at its OVHOR site linked to the Trans Forcados pipeline resulted in a 19-day shutdown.

The fire caused one death and 10 injuries among workers hired by an unnamed third-party contractor to perform planned maintenance, according to the company.

OVHOR, which was pumping 41,000 barrels per day at the site in June via its operator SEPLAT, will resume production by Friday, it added. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Joe Brock in Abuja; editing by Jason Neely)

