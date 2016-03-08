FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria wants to end refined petroleum imports within 18 months
#Energy
March 8, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Nigeria wants to end refined petroleum imports within 18 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, March 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria, Africa’s top oil producer, wants to remove the need for imported petroleum products within 18 months, Minister of State for Petroleum Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s four refineries have never reached full production because of sabotage and poor maintenance, causing the country to rely on expensive imported fuel for most of its energy needs.

“We must target between the next 12 to 18 months we should be able to get out of importations of refined products,” Kachikwu, who is also head of state oil company NNPC, told reporters at a press conference in the capital, Abuja. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)

