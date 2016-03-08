FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian president approves state oil firm overhaul -minister
#Energy
March 8, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Nigerian president approves state oil firm overhaul -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s president has approved a restructuring of the state oil company, Minister of State for Petroleum Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will comprise of upstream, downstream, gas power marketing, refinery groups, and ventures divisions.

The move comes a week after Kachikwu said NNPC would be split into 30 independent companies. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)

