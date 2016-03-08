FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nigeria aims to end refined petroleum imports within 18 months
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 8, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Nigeria aims to end refined petroleum imports within 18 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

ABUJA, March 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria, Africa’s top oil producer, wants to remove the need for imported petroleum products within 18 months, Minister of State for Petroleum Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s four refineries have never reached full production because of sabotage and poor maintenance, causing the country to rely on expensive imported fuel for most of its energy needs.

“We must target between the next 12 to 18 months we should be able to get out of importations of refined products,” Kachikwu, who is also head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), told reporters in the capital, Abuja.

Kachikwu said between $250 and $500 million would be invested in the country’s refineries over the next 18 months “to keep them going optimally”.

President Muhammadu Buhari has made reforming Nigeria’s oil sector a priority as a sharp fall in global oil prices has prompted the country’s worst economic crisis in years. Crude exports account for around 95 percent of its foreign earnings.

Kachikwu said Buhari had approved a restructuring of state oil company NNPC. “We intend to unbundle ourselves into five components: the upstream, the downstream, gas power marketing, refinery groups, and ventures,” he said.

The minister’s comments come a week after he said NNPC would be split into 30 independent companies.

Last year Buhari, a former military ruler, fired the NNPC board and brought in Kachikwu to lead corporate reform efforts. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.