Three killed in pipeline explosion in Nigeria's delta - environment group
March 29, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Three killed in pipeline explosion in Nigeria's delta - environment group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YENAGOA, Nigeria, March 29 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and several wounded when an oil pipeline exploded during repair works in Nigeria’s Delta, an environmental group said on Tuesday.

The blast happened on Sunday but bodies were only recovered on Monday after the fire was brought under control, residents said.

“The news of another tragic incident in the oil industry which claimed three lives ... came to the Environmental Rights Action (ERA) as a great shock,” said Alagoa Morris, an activist at the group.

He said the pipeline belonged to Italy’s ENI but there was no immediate confirmation from the company. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Potter)

