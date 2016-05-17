Nigeria labour union to go ahead with general strike -deputy leader

ABUJA, May 17 (Reuters) - A Nigerian labour union representing millions of workers said on Tuesday that it would stage a general strike in protest against government plans to increase petrol prices by up to 67 percent, despite a court ruling against the action.

“The government was not ready to accede to our demands, so we walked out of the meeting,” Chris Uyot, deputy general secretary of the Nigerian Labour Congress, told Reuters. He said it would begin at midnight on Wednesday (2300 GMT, Tuesday).

Talks between the government, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress broke down late on Tuesday, hours after the ruling by the Nigerian Industrial Court. It is not yet clear whether the Trade Union Congress will join the strike. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Chris Reese)