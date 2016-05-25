FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria should act with caution in oil-producing Delta-state governor
May 25, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Nigeria should act with caution in oil-producing Delta-state governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s federal government should act with caution in the Niger Delta, where militants have been blowing up pipelines, as a military approach will not calm the situation, the governor of the Bayelsa state in the Delta said.

“The way forward is for all stakeholders to discuss the issues and the need for the federal government to tread with caution and not adopt military approach as a means to solve the problem,” governor Henry Dickson said in a statement received on Wednesday after meeting executives from oil majors. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Heavens)

