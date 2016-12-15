Iran finalises deal for 7 Airbus planes -ISNA
ANKARA, Dec 15 Iran has finalised a deal with European planemaker Airbus to buy seven aircraft, Labour Minister Ali Rabii was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) on Thursday.
(Adds debt deal signing, 2017 goals)
ABUJA Dec 15 Nigeria's oil production is close to 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu told a forum in Abuja on Thursday.
Kachikwu and oil majors ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Eni and Chevron are expected to sign a deal later in the day over repayments of $5.1 billion in debt from joint venture projects.
Nigeria has struggled with debt to oil majors amid the fall in oil prices over the past two years, as well as due to production declines from peak production of 2.2 million bpd as a result of persistent militant attacks in the oil-producing Niger Delta region.
The Forcados crude stream, with roughly 300,000 bpd, has been under force majeure since February, and in the third quarter production was roughly 1.63 million bpd, according to the country's statistics office.
Kachikwu said the primary goals for 2017 would be to secure "lasting peace" in the Niger Delta, gain external funding for oil investments and improve the nation's oil refining system. (Reporting By Ulf Laessing, writing by Libby George; editing by Susan Thomas and David Evans)
ANKARA, Dec 15 Iran has finalised a deal with European planemaker Airbus to buy seven aircraft, Labour Minister Ali Rabii was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) on Thursday.
* Two companies will collaborate in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NOXXON's ANTI-CXCL12 agent, NOX-A12, and MSD's anti-PD-1 inhibitor, Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)
CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec 15 For years, heavy equipment operator Ashley Underhill has tried to defy the notion that one could only make a good living in Canada's poorer east coast by spending most of the time away from the family in the nation's western oil patch.